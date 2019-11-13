Lockdown lifted after reported threat at Spring Garden high school

article

A lockdown has been lifted at a Spring Garden high school after police investigated a threat of a female inside with a gun.

Police were informed of the threat at Franklin Learning Center on North 15th Street on Wednesday morning.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 11:30 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made and no injuries have been reported.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

