Long-standing Center City Holiday traditions return at Macy's

Several holiday traditions in Center City Philadelphia are returning this year, including Macy’s Dickens’ Village, Christmas Light Show and Holiday Windows.

On Sunday, a special private tour of the Macy’s Dickens’ Village was provided to a select number of children and teens along with parents or guardians In Philadelphia for families in need.

A Humbled Heart’s 19th Annual Holiday Celebrations was put on at Dickens’ Village. It was a different event due to the pandemic. Families picked up pre-packed gifts of toys, food baskets, household items hats, gloves, scarfs, PPE, and other much needed items.

"Each family received a Santa sack full of gifts. Each child receives two or three gifts, they received three or four books. They’ve also received hand sanitizers a mask and they also received these awesome gift certificates from Macy’s which we’re so excited about, and they receive a catered lunch brunch by Loews Hotel," said Humbled Heart’s CEO Nikki Bagby.

She says this event allows families in the area who have been through tremendous pain and heartache to experience an evening of love and holiday cheer.

"We have another family that was a grandmother raising her children who lost her son to murder last year. We had a dad who lost his job, these families are going through it so to get a phone call and see their eyes and the hugs and thank yous it’s just all worth it," said Bagby.

Abby Chmil is the General Manager at Macy’s in Center City. She said while these events are back and open to the public this year, they will look a little different, starting with how you book a time to view Dickens’ Village.

"To provide all guests with a safe and enjoyable experience, in-person visits to Dickens’ Village will be available by reservation only. Guests must visit macys.com/Santaland to reserve their spot in advance. Reservations will open five days in advance of the desired visit date to allow for the most access possible to guests wishing to attend in-person. Each day reservations will open at 5:30 a.m. local time and will showcase the open reservation slots for five days later (for example, reservations for Dec. 16 will open on Dec. 11 at 5:30 a.m. local time)."

The Macy’s Christmas Light Show will run once a day at 10:30am through Christmas Eve and at 11:30am December 26th through December 31st.

