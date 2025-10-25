Montgomery County driver charged with attempted murder of police officer

The Brief A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after allegedly striking two police officers with his vehicle in Plymouth Township. The incident began after officers tried to stop a white Mercedes G-Wagon on Friday, Oct. 24. Both injured officers were hospitalized and are now listed in stable condition.



A Lower Gwynedd man is facing attempted murder charges after a violent confrontation with police in Plymouth Township that left two officers hospitalized and sparked a major law enforcement investigation Friday afternoon.

What we know:

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Plymouth Township Police Chief John C. Myrsiades, Dalton Lee Janiczek, 21, was arrested following a series of incidents that began just before noon on Oct. 24.

Authorities say a Whitpain Township Police Sergeant first attempted to stop a white Mercedes G-Wagon that fled at high speed along Skippack Pike. About 40 minutes later, a Plymouth Township officer found the same vehicle outside the Doubletree Guest Suites Hotel, where the confrontation turned violent.

Lower Gwynedd man charged with attempted murder of police officer in Plymouth Township (Photo provided by Montgomery County DA's Office).

Investigators say Janiczek rammed patrol vehicles, accelerated toward an officer and struck him multiple times before fleeing the scene. A short chase ended when the Mercedes crashed head-on into another police vehicle, injuring a second officer.

Both officers were taken to the hospital, where one underwent emergency surgery. Both remain in stable condition, officials said.

The Charges

Janiczek is charged with:

Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer

Aggravated Assault

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

He was arraigned on Oct. 25 before Magisterial District Judge Thomas P. Murt, who denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2025, before Judge Jodi L. Griffis.

Per policy, the Montgomery County Detective Bureau is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

What's next:

Janiczek was treated for a head wound at Abington Hospital before being transferred to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. The investigation remains ongoing, and prosecutors say additional charges may be filed.