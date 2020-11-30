Lower Southampton police search for missing 86-year-old woman

article

Police in Lower Southampton, Pennsylvania are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Patricia Calcavecchia, 86, was last seen Saturday night on Park Avenue in Oakford.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, dark-colored, pants, a white knit hat, and slippers.

Police are asking anyone who may see her or know of her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest