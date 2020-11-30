Lower Southampton police search for missing 86-year-old woman
article
LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. - Police in Lower Southampton, Pennsylvania are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Patricia Calcavecchia, 86, was last seen Saturday night on Park Avenue in Oakford.
She was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, dark-colored, pants, a white knit hat, and slippers.
Police are asking anyone who may see her or know of her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.
___
