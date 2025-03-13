Luigi Mangione attorney argues alleged writings not a 'manifesto'
NEW YORK - The use of the word "manifesto" describing the writings allegedly found in accused killer Luigi Mangione’s backpack is wrong, according to Mangione’s attorney.
What we know:
The attorney for Luigi Mangione says the use of the word "manifesto" to describe the writings allegedly found in Mangione’s backpack during his Pennsylvania arrest, is incorrect.
The comments were a part of a court filing this week.
The backstory:
Mangione is charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, for allegedly shooting and killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a New York sidewalk in December of 2024.
He was found at a McDonald’s in Altoona on December 9th, when he was detained and searched.