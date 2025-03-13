Luigi Mangione attorney argues alleged writings not a 'manifesto'

The Brief Luigi Mangione allegedly had writings in a backpack found when he was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania in December 2024. In a court filing this week, Mangione’s attorney said the use of the word "manifesto" to describe the writings is wrong.



The use of the word "manifesto" describing the writings allegedly found in accused killer Luigi Mangione’s backpack is wrong, according to Mangione’s attorney.

What we know:

The attorney for Luigi Mangione says the use of the word "manifesto" to describe the writings allegedly found in Mangione’s backpack during his Pennsylvania arrest, is incorrect.

The comments were a part of a court filing this week.

The backstory:

Mangione is charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, for allegedly shooting and killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a New York sidewalk in December of 2024.

He was found at a McDonald’s in Altoona on December 9th, when he was detained and searched.