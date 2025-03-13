Expand / Collapse search

Luigi Mangione attorney argues alleged writings not a 'manifesto'

Published  March 13, 2025 6:45pm EDT
    • Luigi Mangione allegedly had writings in a backpack found when he was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania in December 2024.
    • In a court filing this week, Mangione’s attorney said the use of the word "manifesto" to describe the writings is wrong.

NEW YORK - The use of the word "manifesto" describing the writings allegedly found in accused killer Luigi Mangione’s backpack is wrong, according to Mangione’s attorney.

What we know:

The comments were a part of a court filing this week.

The backstory:

Mangione is charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, for allegedly shooting and killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a New York sidewalk in December of 2024.

He was found at a McDonald’s in Altoona on December 9th, when he was detained and searched.

