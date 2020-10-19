Lumberton Township police safely locate missing 12-year-old boy

article

Police in Burlington County say they have safely located a 12-year-old boy who went missing Sunday evening.

The boy was reported missing around 6:30 Sunday and had last been seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Lumberton Township near Glenwood and Estate Roads.

Police had worked through the chilly night in an attempt to locate the boy who family members say was not wearing a jacket.

New Jersey State Police helicopters and K-9 search and rescue teams from multiple departments took part in the search.

