Macy's officially closes in Center City after nearly two decades

The Brief Macy's has officially shut its doors after nearly two decades at its Center City location in the Wanamaker Building. The closure came this weekend after the Wanamaker Organ have a musical sendoff for all Philadelphians to enjoy one last time. Plans for the Wanamaker Building's future are still unclear, but its historic features will be preserved.



And just like that, another chapter in Philadelphia's history has come to an end.

Macy's, which has called the Wanamker Building home for nearly two decades, has shut its doors forever.

What we know:

The iconic Center City location officially closed at the end of business on Sunday after a musical sendoff that gave hundreds the opportunity to say a final farewell.

People from all over the Delaware Valley flocked to the Wanamaker Building over the weekend to hear the beloved organ play one last time before the store closed.

What they're saying:

There were many memories, stories, and even tears as people of all ages gathered near the organ that has brought so much happiness to so many generations.

"It's more emotional than I thought, you know, it brings up those memories," one attendee said.

For more than a hundred years, the majestic organ has delighted thousands of Philadelphians.

"We just wanted to be here as a family together one last time, so we made sure we were here with little Amelia so she could enjoy the music, the organ," said Krystle Jones from South Philly.

What's next:

It's a sad goodbye, at least for now as plans for the future of the Wanamaker Building are still unclear.

Macy's may be closed for good, but city officials and the building's owner have pledged that the beloved organ will keep playing when the building undergoes some kind of transformation in the future.

And that's not all! The iconic "Meet Me at the Eagle" statue is also a historically-protected feature that will be preserved.