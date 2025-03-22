Philadelphians flock to Macy's to hear the Wanamaker Organ play before it closes Sunday

The Brief Macy's in Center City is set to officially close Sunday, March 23. Many people flocked to the store Saturday to say goodbye and hear the sounds of the famous Wanamaker Organ.



It's the end of an era.

The sounds of the famous Wanamaker Organ filled the Center City Macy's with its last notes Saturday before the store officially closes Sunday.

Hundreds of people came out to say goodbye, at least for now, and shared their stories.

What they're saying:

There were many memories, stories, and even tears as people of all ages gathered near the organ that has brought so much happiness to so many generations.

"It's more emotional than I thought, you know, it brings up those memories," one attendee said.

For more than a hundred years, the majestic organ has delighted thousands of Philadelphians.

"We just wanted to be here as a family together one last time, so we made sure we're here with little Amelia so she can enjoy the music, the organ," said Krystle Jones from South Philly.

"I used to bring my sons to watch the Christmas show, and I was just remembering sitting on the ground there and what a beautiful tradition that was," said Margaret Betz from Swarthmore.

Betz has trouble holding back the tears as she talks about what these last few performances mean to so many.

"I'm glad they're doing this today. I think Philadelphia needed this to say goodbye," Betz added.

Goodbye, for now. Macy's will close on Sunday, but the building's owners have pledged that the iconic instrument will keep playing when the building undergoes some kind of transformation in the future.

"If the Liberty Bell is the heart of Philadelphia, its voice is the Wanamaker Organ," said Curt Mangel, organ curator.

"And now there's a new beginning. I don't look at this as the end but as another page in its story," Mangel continued.

Everyone has a story about the world's largest playing pipe organ.

"Wow, I remember my parents bringing me here when I was younger. We brought the kids. But it was so special to be able to bring our grandkids who just loved it," said Joan Gluch from Wynnewood.

"Everyone has a memory that it brings them back to, and it kind of just brings out all those emotions and memories, so it's nice. It's really touching, you know, it brings everyone together," said Lauren Acerbo from Haddonfield, N.J.

So even though there's no official timeframe for when we might get to hear the organ again, the Friends of the Wanamaker Organ say they are convinced that people will hear these sweet sounds again.