Made in America 2023: SZA, Lizzo to headline annual 2-day Labor Day festival

Hope you got your tickets for the Made in America festival, because some major acts are coming to Philly this Labor Day!

The official lineup for the 2023 festival was released Wednesday with some amazing news for SZA and Lizzo fans.

Both powerhouse singers will be headlining the Made in America festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway September 2-3.

And that's not the end of the star-studded line-up.

Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil' Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, Tiacorine, Eeem Triplin, Flau'Jae Johnson, Tanerelly and Weston Estate will all hit that stage that weekend.

Mase and Cam'ron will also be playing a special joint set!

Tickets are still available for general admission and VIP. For more information, visit the Made in America website.