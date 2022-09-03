Made in America: The star-studded party on the Parkway continues

Labor Day weekend Made in America is taking over the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. The headliner on Saturday was Tyler, the Creator.

The two-day music festival is in its 10th year and features three stages with performances all day and night.

"They never miss with the lineup," said Byron Chavez. "Travis Scott 2019, Justin Bieber last year, Bad Bunny this year, like, they never miss."

The bass took over the Parkway as thousands came out to enjoy themselves.

"It only comes once a year," said Doug Kirk. "It’s pretty cheap considering how many artists you get to see. It seems like a good time and we’re looking for a good time."

Made in America is also a big boom to the Philadelphia’s economy. With Jay-Z as the curator, there are nearly 30 charitable organizations set up for people to learn more and volunteer.

"We’re right here at Cause Village, which is the philanthropic and social impact hub of the festival," said Dania Diaz with the Shawn Carter Foundation/Roc Nation. "This is where people can actually take action. They can find a cause that they are really passionate about and learn how they can get much more involved."

SEPTA will be extending their hours as the concerts go into the night and the party continues.

More information on Made in America can be found on their website.