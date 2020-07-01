Made in America Festival canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

article

Jay-Z's annual festival in Philadelphia, Made in America, won't take place Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are in a pivotal time in this nation's history. Collectively, we are are fighting parallel pandemic; COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality," a statement from organizers read.

"Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners, and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country."

The rap mogul's Roc Nation company said it plans to produce the popular festival in 2021. This year's Made In America festival was set to take place Sept. 5-6 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Roc Nation says tickets for the 2020 event will be valid for the 2021 dates. Ticketholders seeking refunds should look out for an email from Live Nation explaining how to get their money back.

