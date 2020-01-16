‘MAGA’ license plate proposed by Oklahoma lawmakers

Two Republican state senators in Oklahoma have introduced a bill to create a “Make America Great Again” license plate.

Senators Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn filed the bill, which also includes a “Keep America Great” plate, on Tuesday.

The bill calls on The Oklahoma Tax Commission to design the special license plates and issue them to any driver in the state who supports President Trump’s popular slogans.

The state’s tax board would be authorized to enter a licensing agreement to create the plates. The agreement would allow up to $10 from each license plate sale to be donated to two veterans organizations in Oklahoma.

Sen. Dahm posted an illustration of the plates featuring President Trump’s initials and the numbers 2020 on Facebook.

"I was joined today by Sen Marty Quinn to file our bill creating Make America Great Again #MAGA & Keep America Great #KAG license plates," Dahm wrote.



"Proceeds from them would go to 2 veterans groups here in Oklahoma: Folds of Honor & Warriors for Freedom Foundation."



This story was reported from Los Angeles.