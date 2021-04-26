'Major' New Jersey reopening announcement expected during Monday's briefing

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will be making a 'major' announcement Monday regarding the Garden State's reopening efforts.

Murphy teased the upcoming announcement on social media over the weekend, adding that it would take place during his regularly scheduled COVID-19 response briefing at 1 p.m.

"Tomorrow at 1:00 PM, I will make a major announcement regarding our reopening efforts. As our key metrics improve and our vaccination progress continues, we’re ready to move forward," he wrote in a tweet that included links places users can watch the briefing.

Back in March, the state expanded its reopening efforts to allow restaurants and some other businesses, including gyms, amusement parks, barbershops, and salons to expand their indoor capacity to 50%.

At the start of April, Murphy allowed outdoor gatherings of up to 200 people and did away with crowd restrictions on certain outdoor religious outings, political activities, weddings, and funerals.

On Sunday, Murphy revealed more than 1,500 new positive COVID-19 cases and 13 new confirmed deaths. Those numbers brought the state's case today to more than 874,895 since the start of the pandemic along with 22,769 total deaths.

As of Monday morning, state officials report more than 2.7 million New Jersey residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 6.5 million total doses of the vaccine administered.

All New Jersey adults ages 16 and up are currently eligible to make appointments to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

New Jersey officials continue to discourage all non-essential travel.

