The Brief Mourners will gather in West Philadelphia to celebrate the life of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford. Malayshia was found dead in the trunk of a car in New Jersey days after she was reported missing in West Philadelphia. Caprice Williams, her 36-year-old foster mom, has been charged with Malayshia's murder.



Family members and loved ones will gather in West Philadelphia on Wednesday to remember the life of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford and call for changes to the foster care system after her foster mother, Caprice Williams, was charged with murder.

What we know:

A Celebration of Life will take place Wednesday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Compassion Connect on South 62nd Street near Cedar Avenue.

Ahead of the memorial service, a march to demand changes to the foster care system organized by Ameer Barber of Motivate Youth 215 will take place starting at 10 a.m.

"Malayshia's death opened it all back up," Barber told FOX 29 News. "Everybody needs to be held accountable and realize there's a consequence when you neglect a child, especially kids in the foster care system."

The backstory:

Malayshia's body was found dead in the trunk of a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey days after she was reported missing in West Philly.

Malayshia's foster mom, 36-year-old Caprice Williams, was charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse of a corpse, and more. Williams was a formerly a teacher in the Philadelphia school district.

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Investigators say surveillance video from the early morning hours of October 26 shows what they believe was Malayshia's body being moved from a home in West Philadelphia. Sources previously told FOX 29 that a relative of Williams directed police to the car where Malayshia's body was found.