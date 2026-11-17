article

The Brief The holiday budget for the average Philadelphian is $1,349, placing the city squarely in the middle of the pack (No. 262 of 550 cities) based on local income, debt, and savings. Palo Alto, California, has the highest budget in the country at $4,502 per person. Total national holiday sales are expected to increase by 4.2% this year and surpass the $1 trillion mark.



Keeping your budget in check during the holidays is usually easier said than done. However, a recent study has revealed the hard number to keep your spending from spiraling out of control.

By the numbers:

The average Philadelphian's maximum safe holiday budget this year is exactly $1,349, according to a WalletHub analysis of 550 cities across the United States.

Landing at No. 262 on the national list, Philadelphia sits comfortably in the middle of the pack, comparing local incomes against everyday expenses, savings, and debt levels.

The analysis comes as national holiday sales are expected to jump 4.2% this year and cross the $1 trillion mark.

Related article

How Philly stacks up

Big picture view:

Curious how Philadelphia’s $1,349 stacks up against the rest of the country? The study found a massive range nationwide, especially when looking at the top-ranking cities.

The study revealed that Palo Alto, California, boasts the highest holiday budget in the country at a staggering $4,502 per person. This isn't shocking considering Palo Alto has the highest median household income nationwide (nearly $229,000) and the average resident there has around $27,000 sitting in savings.

Sunnyvale, California, took the crown for medium-sized cities with an average budget of $3,698, while San Jose led all large cities with a $3,060 spending cap.