The Brief Police say a 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot on Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Police say the shooter appeared to be a juvenile male who fled on foot; his identity is unknown. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video, and a motive has not been determined.



A 15-year-old is in critical condition tonight after being shot on the street in Kensington, according to Philadelphia police. The incident happened on the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the boy was at a relative’s birthday party and decided to stop by a store nearby with his cousins when the shooting occurred.

What we know:

The shooting took place around 6:41 p.m. on Nov. 17 in the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue, police said. Officers arrived swiftly after receiving a 911 call about gunshots.

The 15-year-old victim was found on the highway suffering from at least two gunshot wounds to his chest, police said. He was able to walk and talk with officers at the scene, who transported him to Temple University Hospital, where his condition is critical.

Police recovered three small-caliber spent shell casings at the scene and said the shooting involved a small-caliber semi-automatic weapon. Officials said both police real-time crime cameras and private business cameras captured the incident, clearly showing the shooter and victim approaching each other before shots were fired from very close range.

"The shooter immediately pulls a gun and from very, very close range fires several shots. At one point the victim falls onto the street and you can see the shooter standing over him firing at least one or two more shots," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police say the shooting appears to have been targeted, though a motive has not yet been determined.

Investigators said the suspect was last seen heading south on Frankford Avenue and then east on Birch Street on foot.

Police described the shooter as a juvenile who wore a burgundy jacket, a dark mask covering part of his face and a colorful backpack. The shooter’s identity remains unknown.

Family gathering turns violent outside birthday party

Dig deeper:

Family members told FOX 29 that the 15-year-old attended a one-year-old's birthday party and left briefly to stop by a nearby store when he was shot on the street.

Karl Mitchell, the victim’s uncle, said, "It’s a birthday party for a one-year-old. Bunch of kids in here, eating cake, enjoying themselves having fun and something tragic like this just happens out of nowhere."

Detectives are working to obtain additional camera recordings from businesses along Frankford Avenue, as some businesses had closed for the day and will be contacted again during business hours.

Authorities say the suspect appeared to be young and juvenile in stature, and there is preliminary information suggesting he may have been with at least one other person, though this detail remains under investigation.

Detectives have established that the victim does not live in the area where the shooting occurred, according to police. The last known address for the victim is in North Philadelphia, several miles away.

What's next:

Police say the scene was expected to be cleared within about a half hour after the initial response, with detectives continuing door-to-door interviews and gathering video evidence. The investigation remains active.

What we don't know:

As of now, no arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting has not been determined, according to officials. The identity of the shooter and the exact reason the victim was in the area remain unknown.