The Brief Human remains discovered in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest have been identified as Danielle Lopez, according to New Jersey State Police. Lopez was reported missing in April 2024 after being last seen at locations in Burlington County. The investigation remains active and New Jersey State Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.



Human remains found during a search in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest were positively identified Monday as Danielle Lopez, according to New Jersey State Police. Lopez had been reported missing in April 2024, sparking a multi-agency investigation and search efforts coordinated by the New Jersey State Police Major Crime South Unit and Missing Persons Unit.

Search operation leads to discovery in state forest

Troopers and search teams carried out a comprehensive ground search of the forest area in Chatsworth, Burlington County, on Saturday.

The operation aimed to find evidence connected to Lopez's disappearance. Authorities said the remains discovered during the search were identified as Lopez after a forensic examination.

The case continues to be investigated and no additional information has been released. Officials asked the public to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 with any information. A $25,000 reward remains offered for information leading to Lopez's location or safe recovery, according to previous statements from her mother, Sue Quackenbush.

The backstory:

Lopez was last seen in April 2024 at two locations in Burlington County, according to New Jersey State Police. Surveillance captured her at the Vincentown Wawa on Route 72, and later GoPro footage showed her alone with her car, a 2008 Hyundai Accent, stranded in water on Lost Lane Road in Penn State Forest.

Quackenbush last spoke with her daughter on April 12, 2024, when Lopez mentioned plans to go camping with her boyfriend in the Pine Barrens.

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Police said the GoPro footage was given to investigators three months after Lopez disappeared.

What we don't know:

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.