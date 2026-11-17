The Brief Herman Law announced a lawsuit on behalf of four former students alleging sexual abuse by Glen Mills Schools staff from about 2004 to 2013. The complaint claims Glen Mills concealed misconduct and staff threatened students to prevent them from reporting. The lawsuit also names Pennsylvania state agencies and the Chester County Intermediate Unit for failures to protect students.



Four former students allege they were sexually abused by staff while attending The Glen Mills Schools between around 2004 and 2013, according to a lawsuit announced by Herman Law. The lawsuit claims failures by school staff and state agencies to protect students from foreseeable abuse.

What we know:

The plaintiffs say they experienced repeated sexual abuse at the hands of employees including counselors, guards and a nurse from the time they were about 13 to 16 years old. The complaint alleges that Glen Mills staff concealed misconduct and used threats and disciplinary punishment to keep students from reporting abuse.

One plaintiff claims school employees dismissed his parents' concerns about physical abuse, telling them no abuse was occurring.

The lawsuit names The Glen Mills Schools, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Chester County Intermediate Unit and unidentified defendants. It alleges these parties failed to protect students from abuse they should have anticipated.

Andrew Silvershein, attorney at Herman Law, addressed the case, saying, "For almost 200 years, Glen Mills decided which story got to be told. That ends today."

Why you should care:

Herman Law Attorney Lara Gagnon highlighted the significance of Pennsylvania House Bill 462, which, if approved, would allow certain survivors of childhood sexual abuse to pursue civil claims that might be otherwise barred by statutes of limitation. The bill passed the House in June 2025 and is currently pending in the Senate.

"Many survivors carried what happened to them alone well into adulthood. And by the time they find the strength to speak, the law has already told them that it’s too late," said Gagnon.

A survivor shared, "I pray that we get some closure and that everything is successful."

What we don't know:

House Bill 462 remains pending in the Senate and would create a two-year window for certain survivors of childhood sexual abuse to pursue otherwise time-barred civil claims.