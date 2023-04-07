Man, 19, fatally shot in the head in Logan: police

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the Logan section of the city.

According to authorities, the deadly shooting took place on the 4700 block of N 13th Street early Friday morning.

Police say officers arrived on scene and found a 19-year-old man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics pronounced the man dead on scene, officials say.

Investigators say they will be checking surveillance cameras in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.