Man shot multiple times and killed inside Germantown barbershop, police say
GERMANTOWN - Philadelphia police are investigating the homicide of a man shot multiple times inside a Germantown barbershop.
Officials said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon, about 1:15, inside a barbershop on the 5900 block of Germantown Avenue.
14th District officers responded to a shooting call at the location. They found the unidentified man had been shot several times in his upper body.
He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Police are actively investigating a motive for the shooting. They say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.