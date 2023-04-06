Police: 62-year-old woman among 4 shot in Nicetown-Tioga

Authorities say four people, including a 62-year-old woman, were shot Thursday night in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3700 block of North Carlisle Street for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found three men - ages 25, 34 and 40 - suffering from various gunshot wounds both inside and outside a property, according to police.

A 62-year-old woman was also found by police with a gunshot wound to the chest.

All four victims were taken to Temple University Hospital where the woman was admitted in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported and police have not said what may have sparked the shooting.