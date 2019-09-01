Man, 2 officers hurt after car collides with police cruiser in North Philadelphia

article

Investigators say a police cruiser in pursuit of a possible shooting suspect collided with a passing car and left three hospitalized.

The crash happened near the intersection of North Broad Street and West Glenwood Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

Police say a crusier with two officers inside was pursuing a car that was speeding away from the scene of a shooting. The pursuing cruiser was then struck by a passing Kia driven by a man.

Two officers and the man were taken to the Temple Hospital and are listed in stable condition.