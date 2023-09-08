Man, 24, critical after assailant shoots him multiple times inside Overbrook home: police

article

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after someone opened fire on him inside an Overbrook home.

The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Hunter Street Friday evening, just before 6 p.m., inside a residence in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section.

The 24-year-old man was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant, officials said.

Responding officers from the 19th District rushed the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating possible motives for the shooting and note no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.



