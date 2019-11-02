Man, 25, critical after being shot in the face in North Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot in the face in North Philadelphia overnight.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.

The victim, who suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm, was transported to Temple University Hospital. He is currently listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

