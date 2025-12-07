Man dead after police chase and crash in Allentown, 2 Pennsylvania troopers injured

article

The Brief A 27-year-old man died after a police pursuit ended in a violent crash in Allentown early Sunday. State Police say the driver struck two troopers with his vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop. Both troopers were treated for injuries and released; the incident remains under investigation.



A man is dead and two Pennsylvania State Police troopers are recovering after a police pursuit early Sunday morning in Allentown.

What we know:

State Police say the incident began around 12:13 a.m. Sunday, when troopers attempted to stop a 1999 Ford F-150. The driver, a 27-year-old Allentown man, reportedly refused to stop, prompting a pursuit.

The truck came to a stop near Lehigh Street and 29th Street, where troopers got out of their patrol vehicle and attempted to take the driver into custody. According to PSP, the driver then struck the troopers with his vehicle in an attempt to cause serious bodily injury and fled the scene.

Troopers got back into their vehicle and continued the pursuit.

The driver lost control near 12th Street and Vultee Street, hitting a fire hydrant, a utility pole, and the Lehigh Valley Logistics building at 1801 South 12th Street. Police say the impact caused the driver to be ejected from the truck.

Troopers rendered medical aid before EMS arrived.

Allentown EMS transported the driver and both troopers to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. The driver was pronounced dead by the Lehigh County Coroner. The troopers were treated and released.

What's next:

The investigation is being handled by the PSP Troop M Major Case Team. Agencies assisting include:

Allentown Police Department

Allentown Fire Department

Allentown EMS

Troop M Forensic Services Unit

Troop M Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist

Lehigh County Coroner’s Office

Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office

Further details have not yet been released.