Delaware State Police identify pedestrian killed in deadly Wilmington hit-and-run

The Brief Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that left a 42-year-old man dead early Saturday in Wilmington. The pedestrian was struck after motorists reported seeing him lying and sitting in the roadway. Investigators have not identified the vehicle involved and are asking the public for information.



A 42-year-old man from Bear, Delaware, was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Wilmington, according to Delaware State Police. The victim has since been identified.

What we know:

Troopers were called around 1 a.m. to New Linden Hill Road, east of Pike Creek Boulevard, for a welfare check after several drivers reported seeing a man in the travel lanes. Callers told 911 the man was at times lying and sitting in the roadway.

State Police say the circumstances for why he was in the roadway remain under investigation.

Shortly after the initial calls, an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound hit the man and drove away from the scene. Troopers say there is no description yet of the fleeing vehicle and investigators are working to determine its make and model.

The victim has since been identified as Joseph Constantino. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated.

What's next:

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash, has home or business surveillance footage, has dash-camera video or has information about the fleeing vehicle to contact Master Corporal R. Kunicki at (302) 365-8417.

Information can also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or via private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page.

Victim assistance resources are available 24/7 through the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461) or by email at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.