Man killed, another injured after shootout in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a Saturday night shootout in West Philadelphia left one man dead and another hospitalized.
What we know:
The gunfire broke out just after 8 p.m. on Locust Street near South 54th Street, where officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and later died from his injuries.
A second victim, a 35-year-old man, arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. Police say he is in serious but stable condition.
Investigators recovered numerous spent shell casings, a cell phone and two handguns from the scene.
What's next:
Homicide detectives are working to determine what led to the exchange of gunfire. No arrests have been made at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.