Man, 25, critical after he is stabbed in West Philadelphia

Crime & Public Safety
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police in West Philadelphia are investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck.

A 25-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the neck by police responding to a call at 55th Street and Baltimore Avenue Monday, just after 11:30 in the morning, officials said.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Police are investigating the scene.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

