Man, 25, critical after he is stabbed in West Philadelphia

Police in West Philadelphia are investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck.

A 25-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the neck by police responding to a call at 55th Street and Baltimore Avenue Monday, just after 11:30 in the morning, officials said.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Police are investigating the scene.

