Man, 25, dead after triple shooting in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood: officials

article

A 25-year-old man is dead and two other men are hospitalized after someone opened fire on a trio in Olney.

The shooting happened Thursday night, just before 8:30, on the 5800 block of Mascher Street, officials said.

The 25-year-old victim was shot once in the back. Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he died within minutes.

The other two men suffered wounds that were not life-threatening and are both listed as stable.

An active investigation is underway, though no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.