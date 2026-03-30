2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting in Cobbs Creek: police
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating after five people were shot near 60th Street and Delancey Street Monday evening, with two victims pronounced dead at the scene.
Police respond to shooting in Philly's Cobbs Creek neighborhood
What we know:
According to preliminary information, Monday evening, a shooting occurred near 60th Street and Delancey Street.
Police responded to the scene and preliminary information says five people were shot. Two of the five victims have been pronounced dead.
The conditions of the other three victims have not been released.
The Homicide Unit is handling the case, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the names or conditions of the deceased victims, and no motive has been confirmed at this time.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.