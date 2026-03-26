PennDOT, state police warn of text phishing scams targeting Pennsylvania drivers

The Brief Pennsylvania officials warn about text scams threatening license or registration suspension. PennDOT and PA Turnpike never send texts for fines or tolls—use mail only. Authorities urge residents not to click links and to report suspicious messages.



State officials are warning Pennsylvanians about a wave of text phishing scams that claim to be from PennDOT, threatening to suspend driving or vehicle registration privileges over unpaid fines or tolls.

State agencies warn about scam texts targeting drivers

What we know:

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission say these scam texts are not legitimate and PennDOT never communicates with customers by text message. Instead, PennDOT uses traditional mail sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

"If you receive a text message notice from a sender claiming to be from PennDOT who is threatening to suspend your license or registration privilege, do not click on any links and just delete the message," said Kara Templeton, PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Deputy Secretary.

Scammers are sending messages that appear to come from PennDOT or the PA Turnpike, threatening legal action or license suspension and urging recipients to click a link. Officials say these links are designed to steal personal or financial information.

PA State Police and PA Turnpike offer safety tips

What you can do:

The Pennsylvania State Police recommend never sharing personal or financial information by text or email, and to contact organizations directly using verified phone numbers if you receive an unexpected message.

"Unfortunately, malicious actors are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to exploit Pennsylvanians." said Lieutenant Colonel George L. Bivens, Acting Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. "The PSP is warning the public about scam text messages that appear to be from PennDOT. These messages threaten license suspension or legal action, urging recipients to log in through a provided link. Such messages are fraudulent and are designed to create a sense of urgency to steal personal or financial information. It is crucial for everyone to recognize the signs of a scam and take proactive steps to protect themselves."

Since 2024, officials say there has been a rise in fake texts targeting E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers across the country. The PA Turnpike does not send texts to customers, and any links in such messages are not connected to their organization.

E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers should use only official websites or the PA Toll Pay app to check their accounts.

If you believe you have been targeted or victimized by a scam, authorities advise contacting your local law enforcement agency and filing a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about how many Pennsylvanians have been affected or if any arrests have been made in connection with these scams.