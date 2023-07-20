Fundraiser held for fallen Philly police officer who died after being found unresponsive in patrol car

Less than a week after Philadelphia police officer Lynneice Hill died of a medical emergency after being found unresponsive in her patrol car, family and loved ones came together for a fundraiser and to share fond memories of her impactful life.

"It brings me joy and allows me to be at peace just a little to see all the love and support that people that don't have to do it are doing for my mom," said Jibree Hill, Lynneice's second-born son.

The fundraiser was held at the Fraternal Order of Police headquarters in North Philadelphia, with all the proceeds going towards the Hill family. Those in attendance purchased raffle tickets for a chance to win items, a DJ provided entertainment, and food was served.

Lynneice's husband Dennis, who is also a Philadelphia police officer, said his wife had "a heart of gold" and was always willing to offer people her time. Former co-workers echoed these sentiments, with one calling her "the heart of the third district."

"I love her, I'm going to miss her," Corporal Claudia Fisher said. "She is the heart of the third district, and it won't be the same without her."

Two funeral services will be held for Officer Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday.