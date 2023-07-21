YNG Cheese: Philadelphia rapper killed in Olney triple shooting, source says

Gun violence in Philadelphia has claimed the life of another local rapper.

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in Olney that left a 25-year-old man dead and two others hospitalized.

Authorities say shots rang out on the 5800 block of Mascher Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to officials, a 25-year-old man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

A 28-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and a 31-year-old man was shot in the left hip, police say. Both are in stable condition.

A source close to the family tells FOX 29 the man is local rapper YNG Cheese, the son of Gillie Da Kid.

Police later identified the rapper by his birth name Devin Spady.

Family friend Wallo posted about the incident on Instagram, saying in part, "Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life Cheese."

Police say so far, no arrests have been made, but they are searching for a masked shooter who was seen wearing a white jacket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.