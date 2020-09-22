Man, 26, critical after he is shot multiple times in Olney
OLNEY - Police in Olney are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times.
Officials say police were called to the 5700 block of Lawrence Street Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., for a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his lower body.
He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been recovered and no arrest have been made.
___
Advertisement
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!