Man, 26, shot multiple times in Ogontz, police say

A 26-year-old man is recovering after he was shot multiple times in Ogontz.

Officials say police responded to the 1400 block of West Chew Avenue Monday, about 9:45 in the morning, for a reported shooting.

The responding officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the ankle and leg.

The man was transported to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been discovered and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

