Man, 27, dies after he is shot 6 times in North Philadelphia, police say

A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot six times in North Philadelphia.

Officials say 39th District officers were called to the 2800 block of North Taney Street Wednesday evening, just before 6, on a report of a man shot.

When officers arrived, they found the 27-year-old victim suffering from six gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say a weapon has been recovered and an arrest has been made. An investigation is active.