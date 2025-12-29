Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County
2
Wind Advisory
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Carbon County, Eastern Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Lehigh County, Monroe County, Western Montgomery County, Berks County, Western Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Camden County, Northwestern Burlington County, Mercer County, Gloucester County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Hunterdon County, Coastal Ocean County, Somerset County, Salem County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Ocean County, Warren County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County, New Castle County

Man, 27, found shot to death in Philadelphia apartment: police

By
Published  December 29, 2025 9:44am EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A 27-year-old man was found shot to death in a Philadelphia apartment overnight Sunday.
    • Medics pronounced the victim dead just after 9:30 p.m.
    • No arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators are searching for a shooter after police say a 27-year-old man was found fatally shot in the chest in a Philadelphia apartment.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of West Rockland Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

Police found a 27-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest inside a third floor apartment. 

He was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20K reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews