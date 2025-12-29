Man, 27, found shot to death in Philadelphia apartment: police

The Brief A 27-year-old man was found shot to death in a Philadelphia apartment overnight Sunday. Medics pronounced the victim dead just after 9:30 p.m. No arrests have been made.



Investigators are searching for a shooter after police say a 27-year-old man was found fatally shot in the chest in a Philadelphia apartment.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of West Rockland Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 27-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest inside a third floor apartment.

He was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20K reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.