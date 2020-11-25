Man, 29, shot and killed in Frankford Wednesday morning

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city's Frankford neighborhood.

The shooting occurred on the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the 29-year-old victim was shot one time in the left arm and one time in the left side of the back.

He as transported to Aria-Jefferson Hospital in a private vehicle and pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrest has been recovered and no arrest was made.

