Man, 29, shot multiple times and killed on West Philadelphia street: officials

A West Philadelphia street was the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the street near North 43rd Street and Wyalusing Avenue, officials said.

Responding officers found a 29-year-old man had been shot multiple times when they arrived. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are actively pursuing leads on the identity of a shooter or shooters. They say no weapons have been recovered.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.