Man, 30, shot and killed in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating after they say a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m on the 2500 block of North Gratz Street.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was transported to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.