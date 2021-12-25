Man, 31, dies after being shot multiple times in Fairhill, police say

article

A man has died after he was shot multiple times in the Fairhill section of the city.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the 100 block of W. Gurney Street.

Police say the 31-year-old man was shot eight times throughout the head, back, and chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

The investigation remains active.

