Man, 31, dies after being shot multiple times in Fairhill, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was shot multiple times in the Fairhill section of the city.
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the 100 block of W. Gurney Street.
Police say the 31-year-old man was shot eight times throughout the head, back, and chest.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
The investigation remains active.
