Man, 32, shot and killed in North Philadelphia, police say

A man died at the hospital after being shot in the back Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back, investigators said.

He was brought to Temple University Hospital in critical condition and later died, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting. It's unknown what sparked the gunfire.

