Man, 32, shot and killed in North Philadelphia, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man died at the hospital after being shot in the back Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue for reports of a shooting.
When police arrived they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back, investigators said.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Jefferson Health breach: Some patient personal, billing information exposed
- Police: Suspect in Philadelphia pursuit fired at officers, tried to hide under parked car
- Fanta Bility shooting: Sharon Hill council votes to fire officers charged in deadly shooting
He was brought to Temple University Hospital in critical condition and later died, according to police.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting. It's unknown what sparked the gunfire.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement