Police: Suspect in Philadelphia pursuit fired at officers, tried to hide under parked car

A suspect is in custody after investigators say he lead police on a car chase through Northeast Philadelphia and opened fire on officers when he crashed into a pole.

The chaotic incident unfolded on the 6800 block of Ditman Street just before 5:30 p.m. when officers spotted a black Jeep Trail Hawk that was sought in connection to a number of recent robberies.

Investigators say a 28-year-old driver would not stop for police which started a pursuit through Mayfair that ended when he crashed into a pole on Revere Street. When the suspect got out of the Jeep, police say he fired eight shots at officers as he fled on foot.

No officers were hit by the gunfire and no officers returned fire, police said. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small praised officers for their restraint, pointing out that they were blocks away from busy thoroughfares of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue.

"If they were to fire shots at the suspect during rush hour near Roosevelt apartment, stray bullets could have went anywhere," Small said. "Officers did a great job, they showed a lot of restraint."

Police believe the suspect also fired at an officer through an open car window during the beginning of the chase. Investigators found a single spent shell casing on the 3100 block of Wellington Street, Small said.

According to preliminary information from the Philadelphia Police Department, the suspect threw the semi-automatic handgun onto the roof of an Office Max several blocks away from the crash and shooting.

Officers found the suspect hiding underneath a car and took him into custody.

Police believe the Jeep was involved in a deadly robbery three days ago, but it's unknown if the suspect arrested on Thursday night was part of the crime.

