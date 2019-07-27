Man, 35, killed in motorcycle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard; driver turns self in

A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Oxford Circle overnight.

The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the man was riding a 2005 Suzuki, weaving in and out of lanes at a high rate of speed, when he struck the rear or a 2010 Nissan that was crossing over into the left lane. The motorcyclist lost control and struck a light pole, causing him to be ejeted.

The woman driving the Nissan fled the scene, according to police, but later turned herself in. She has yet to be identifed, and it remains unclear if charges will be filed.

Authorities identified the deceased as 35-year-old Kelvin Williams, of Elkins Park.

Family members tell FOX 29 that Williams loved his motorcycle and was very close with his family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.