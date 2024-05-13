Man, 35, shot multiple times and critically injured on Point Breeze street: officials
POINT BREEZE - A Point Breeze neighborhood is rocked by violence Monday night after a man was shot multiple times on the street.
The shooting broke out at 20th and Federal streets Monday evening, a little after 6:30, according to authorities.
Someone opened fire on a 35-year-old man, hitting him multiple times.
Police rushed him to Jefferson Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
The Shooting Investigation Group is leading the investigation into a motive and searching for a suspect.
