Man, 36, hospitalized after being shot 8 times in Kensington, police say

A man is in the hospital after Philadelphia police say he was shot Monday afternoon in Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on the unit block of East Silver Street.

Police say the victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot as many as eight times throughout the body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by responding officers.

His condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time.

