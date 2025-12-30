Rex the Wallaby: Search underway for escaped wallaby in New Jersey

The Brief Rex, a 3-year-old wallaby, escaped from a Gloucester County animal farm overnight Monday. The animal was last spotted in the parking lot of a Williamstown Walmart on Tuesday morning. Rex is said to be friendly, but should not be chased.



Animal welfare workers in Gloucester County, New Jersey are searching for a missing wallaby that escaped an animal farm overnight Monday.

What we know:

Rex, an approximately 3-year-old wallaby, escaped the Lots of Love Farm in Williamstown after his owner says someone left a gate unlatched.

The animal was spotted in a Walmart parking lot on Black Horse Pike on Tuesday morning as the search continued.

The farm owner said Rex is friendly, but should not be chased.

What they're saying:

Lots of Love Farm owner Ron Layden said he brought Rex into a barn due to the brutal wind gusts and bitterly cold temperatures.

"Since it was so cold, I brought him in the barn, I made a little cage in the barn for him, and somehow it didn't get locked," he said.

Ron explained that Rex should not be chased, and hopes he will end up in someone's backyard where he can be easily recaptured.

The backstory:

Wallabies are described as medium-sized marsupials, native to Australia and New Guinea.

While related to kangaroos and known for their powerful jumping abilities, wallabies are generally smaller animals.