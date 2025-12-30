Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested after police chase, series of crashes in Bristol Twp.: police

The Brief Ryan Laskowski, 38, was arrested after a series of crashes. Laskowski was wanted for multiple offenses, including vehicle theft. Additional charges are expected from Bensalem and Pennsylvania State Police.



A wanted man was arrested after a chaotic day involving multiple crashes and a police pursuit.

Dangerous pursuit ends in arrest

What we know:

Ryan Laskowski, 38, of Bristol Township, was identified as the driver of a stolen U-Haul truck involved in several incidents.

Police say he struck a civilian motorist and fled onto Interstate 95, prompting an arrest warrant for multiple charges including felony fleeing and vehicle theft.

Laskowski's day of chaos included hitting a Pennsylvania State Police patrol vehicle and several civilian cars.

The pursuit ended when he crashed near Bristol Road and Grandview Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

What they're saying:

Police thanked the Bristol Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police for their assistance in apprehending Laskowski, who caused havoc on the roads for over seven hours.

Additional charges expected

What's next:

Laskowski is currently under a prisoner detail at the hospital.

Once released, he will be formally arraigned in Bristol Township. Bensalem Police and Pennsylvania State Police plan to file additional charges.