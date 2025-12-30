Woman dies during domestic dispute call in New Castle County: police

The Brief Linda Stevenson, 64, was found unresponsive by police who were responding to a domestic dispute call in Willmington. An autopsy will be performed to determine Stevenson's cause and manner of death. No arrests have been reported.



Police in Delaware are investigating the death of a 64-year-old woman who was found unresponsive during a domestic dispute call on Sunday.

What we know:

Officers from the New Castle Division of Police were called to the 1300 block of Idlewood Road on Dec. 28 for reports of a domestic dispute.

Investigators say when officers arrived they found 64-year-old Linda Stevenson unresponsive on the living room floor.

Officers provided life-saving measures, but Stevenson was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, officials said.

No arrests or charges have been reported.

What you can do:

The New Castle County Division of Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives.