Woman dies during domestic dispute call in New Castle County: police
WILMINGTON - Police in Delaware are investigating the death of a 64-year-old woman who was found unresponsive during a domestic dispute call on Sunday.
What we know:
Officers from the New Castle Division of Police were called to the 1300 block of Idlewood Road on Dec. 28 for reports of a domestic dispute.
Investigators say when officers arrived they found 64-year-old Linda Stevenson unresponsive on the living room floor.
Officers provided life-saving measures, but Stevenson was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, officials said.
No arrests or charges have been reported.
What you can do:
The New Castle County Division of Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives.