Woman dies during domestic dispute call in New Castle County: police

By
Published  December 30, 2025 12:46pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

    • Linda Stevenson, 64, was found unresponsive by police who were responding to a domestic dispute call in Willmington.
    • An autopsy will be performed to determine Stevenson's cause and manner of death.
    • No arrests have been reported.

WILMINGTON - Police in Delaware are investigating the death of a 64-year-old woman who was found unresponsive during a domestic dispute call on Sunday.

What we know:

Officers from the New Castle Division of Police were called to the 1300 block of Idlewood Road on Dec. 28 for reports of a domestic dispute. 

Investigators say when officers arrived they found 64-year-old Linda Stevenson unresponsive on the living room floor.

Officers provided life-saving measures, but Stevenson was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, officials said.

No arrests or charges have been reported.

What you can do:

The New Castle County Division of Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives.

