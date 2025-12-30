Person of interest sought after suspicious incident at Plato's Closet in Chester County: police

The Brief Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving a man at Plato’s Closet in Exton, Pa. The man allegedly took photos of juvenile females inside the store. Authorities are seeking public assistance to identify this person of interest.



Police are seeking help from the community to identify a man involved in a suspicious incident at Plato’s Closet.

What we know:

Officers responded to the store at approximately 3:30 p.m. after reports of a man allegedly taking photos of juvenile females.

The individual is considered a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Person of interest sought by West Whiteland Township Police Department

Authorities have released surveillance images of the man and are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

What you can do:

If you have any information, submit a tip through the Crimewatch page or contact Detective Gardner at mgardner@westwhiteland.org.